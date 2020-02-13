Global  

Hope Hicks Leaving Fox to Return to Trump White House | THR News

Hope Hicks Leaving Fox to Return to Trump White House | THR News

Hope Hicks Leaving Fox to Return to Trump White House | THR News

The former communications head will be a senior counselor to the president working with adviser Jared Kushner.
Hope Hicks to return to the Trump White House

President’s former communications director has been working at media giant Fox
FT.com - Published


Trump To NY Governor Cuomo On White House Meeting: 'Don't Bring Fredo' [Video]Trump To NY Governor Cuomo On White House Meeting: 'Don't Bring Fredo'

President Trump slammed Andrew Cuomo.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:44Published

Hope Hicks to Return to White House as Senior Adviser [Video]Hope Hicks to Return to White House as Senior Adviser

Hope Hicks to Return to White House as Senior Adviser In March 2018, Hicks left her role as White House communications director. Her decision came amidst a probe by Special Counsel Robert Mueller..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:54Published

