Iowa's Great Outdoors - April 7, 2017

Least we get a couple of days of nice weather before it goes downhill.

Welcome to iowa where things are always changing.

>> it's time to spend time in the great outdoors with chance patrick.

The weather is going to be gorgeous to do a bunch of things.

>> the weather is going to be great.

It's going to rain.

We don't get no snow anymore so we have to take the rain.

I've been researching things to do in iowa.

People can take a cheap trip and go outdoors.

Did you know that outdoor has waterfalls.

And my wife said do you want to take a waterfall trip?

And i'm like there goes my budget.

Iowa has 13 waterfalls.

In northeast iowa, there's a bunch of waterfalls.

>> more than just downtown on the des moines river.

>> that's a dam.

>> some of these are dams, but they've got them set up like -- >> so they cascade.

>> they cascade down.

You can fish some of these.

And always they can your regulations to make sure you can fish.

Some of them you might be able to wade in the water.

A lot of them are just small bays of water, but they're beautiful.

And it's worth taking the trip.

You know, i planned it out in about two days of enjoying every one of them and not having to rush through them.

I've heard a lot of people say they do them in one day.

You're not getting to experience the whole thing by getting out enjoying it.

Get wet and play in it if they allow it.

>> are they buried?

Do you have to hike into the woods to find them?

>> i went to 13 wonderful waterfalls in iowa.

And they all have the description of when is the best time to go.

Some are in spring and some are in summer.

When it gets to august, the water drys up and you might be looking at a brick wall.

It's an easy hike.

If you're looking to justgo in and take a walk and see it, all of them have descriptions of how it will be to get into it.

>> that's interesting to see if anybody spent any time at the university of iowa or in that area, because i spent some time around there.

And i never knew there was a waterfall that close.

>> right up in boone, there's quite a few.

>> the ledges.

It's beautiful in that area.

>> the ledges where you cross the waterway that dumps into the side of the rocks and the cross road.

Everyone goes to that to play in the stream there.

There's one in webster city.

>> oh.

>> i was looking them up and i got interested and what do you want to do?

You want to see them all.

We're going to a prize pack.

The first person to posta pic by the waterfall is a winner.

>> where do we post them?

>> iowa's great outdoors.

You can travel to boone or almost up to the minnesota line and check it out.

I recommend the minnesota line.

Let's make it fair.

>> it's probably flooded.

You might have to go a little bit further north and east.

>> perfect.

The weekend is going to be a great time to go.

>> if you have questions about this, what chance just talked about, you can get ahold of him on his facebook page.

>> iowa's great outdoors or chance patrick.

>> i usually have to go to sioux falls -- >> now you have 13.