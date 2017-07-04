Global  

Brain Teaser 4-7-17

(--deron--)and its time for today's brain teaser.

(--james--)the question is..

Let's see how you answered at home.

(--deron--)let's see what's going on in texoma today!--the annual waurika rattlesnake hunt weekend is now underway through sunday.

Tomorrow will also be the waurika rattler motorcycle run begining at 10 am.

Leaving from jw's truck stop, benfiting the youth trip to washington, d.c.--tickets go on sale at 10 this morning at the coliseum box office for olivia newton-john's concert at memorial auditorium on june 10.

-- vernon college's 4th annual springfest is this morning at the century city center parking lot.

All the programs and departments will have booths set up for high school students and their families to explore, as well as tours and student application and financial aid information inside and free lunch after the event.

(--deron--)let's check the answer to the brain teaser.

(--james--)the question was... laughing and singing both 3 lower the level of cortisol ..

Also known as the stress hormone.

Both also relax muscles in your body and increase your white blood cell count... strengthening your immune system!

(--deron--)more news and weather coming up after the klur top



