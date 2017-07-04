Money in Your Pocket Minute: 4-7-17

Has been reached."
Rick: i have to admit i am infatuated by amazon.
I mean not only is this company able to make just about anything i want appear at my house it has also made many, many people very wealthy.
It's got a total value right now of about 430 billion dollars.
And nobody has made more money off of amazon than it's founder, jeff bezos.
Now it's had a good start to the year but this one individual...his wealth increased by 10.2 billion dollars since january 1st...10 billion since january 1st.now having him over take warren buffet to become the 2nd wealthiest man in the world with a total net worth of about 75 billion dollars.
Again he's still second.
He hasn't caught up yet to bill gates who has 86 billion dollars in total wealth.
But i've got to tell you looking at amazon, looking at the stock...my opinion it's only a matter of time before jeff bezos becomes the richest man in the world.