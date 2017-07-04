Money in Your Pocket Minute: 4-7-17 27 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WSYR ABC 9 Syracuse - Published Money in Your Pocket Minute: 4-7-17 There's a new billionaire challenging Bill Gates for the title: Richest Man in the World. Financial Advisor Rick Reagan tells us who and how they made their fortune. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Money in Your Pocket Minute: 4-7-17 Has been reached." Rick: i have to admit i am infatuated by amazon. I mean not only is this company able to make just about anything i want appear at my house it has also made many, many people very wealthy. It's got a total value right now of about 430 billion dollars. And nobody has made more money off of amazon than it's founder, jeff bezos. Now it's had a good start to the year but this one individual...his wealth increased by 10.2 billion dollars since january 1st...10 billion since january 1st.now having him over take warren buffet to become the 2nd wealthiest man in the world with a total net worth of about 75 billion dollars. Again he's still second. He hasn't caught up yet to bill gates who has 86 billion dollars in total wealth. But i've got to tell you looking at amazon, looking at the stock...my opinion it's only a matter of time before jeff bezos becomes the richest man in the world.





You Might Like

Tweets about this [VRG] Rusty! @Hereallysaiduuu My first tournament I ran was awful, I lost some money, literally setting up power cords LAST MIN… https://t.co/CNZ9Na1gRb 4 days ago Home decor tips and tricks 365 days a year New post (40 TRICKS WITH MONEY FROM YOUR POCKET || 5-Minute Recipes To Have Fun!) has been published on Home Decora… https://t.co/XmUrVxRj6F 4 days ago Kate Tolley 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @GifZelda Spending your entire Saturday typing out some BASIC that was printed in your pocket money magazine so tha… https://t.co/fQcofX2sYn 6 days ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Money in Your Pocket Minute: 4-6-17 Some employers take out loans on their 401(k) account, but it comes with major penalties. Financial Advisor Rick Reagan looks at the effects loans have your first retirement funds. Credit: WSYR ABC 9 SyracusePublished 40 minutes ago Money in Your Pocket Minute: 4-5-17 Your stock returns for this point in the year are looking up! Financial Adivsor Rick Reagan shows what has lead to the big growth, so far, in 2017. Credit: WSYR ABC 9 SyracusePublished 58 minutes ago