Law and You April 5, 2017

In the meantime here's our question this is from west wyoming.

And mike says i was scheduled to go on a trip with my brother dean wyoming.

I broke my leg and now cannot go.

The outfitter is refusing to refund my money.

Can they do this?

I did not purchase the trip insurance and he is saying i gave up on the trip insurance but i want my money back.

So - >> mike, no luck there buddy.

That's what have trip insurance.

In case you break your leg, then the insurance would step in and you can get a refund.

This is an easy one.

>> and for something this do you recommend when you're spending i mean i would imagine a trip of this nature would probably be thousands of dollars.

It would make sense to pay the couple of extra dollars.

>> you have to pay for the trip insurance you just have to.

Molly, do you see any way out of this?

>> i'm sorry but i really do not.

I agree, i think you should have gotten trip insurance.

If you do not get you can try to call them, negotiate with them send me a medical bill or medical records to show you did really hurt yourself and maybe that will cut your break but i doubt it.

>> i think, do not be penny wise when you're purchasing a trip.

This will be substantial amount of money.

Trip insurance is there for a reason.it's not perfect, you will not get all the money back but you will get a substantial portion of your money back if you purchase this trip insurance.

After that i do not see any way out of this.

Sorry.

>> a couple more dollars up front can save you thousands on the backend.

He was going on a hunting trip.

