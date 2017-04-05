Law and You April 5, 2017

>> will talk about legal issue involving a trip greg, i think he's on a trip and we have attorneys molly and ed with us.
In the meantime here's our question this is from west wyoming.
And mike says i was scheduled to go on a trip with my brother dean wyoming.
I broke my leg and now cannot go.
The outfitter is refusing to refund my money.
Can they do this?
I did not purchase the trip insurance and he is saying i gave up on the trip insurance but i want my money back.
So - >> mike, no luck there buddy.
That's what have trip insurance.
In case you break your leg, then the insurance would step in and you can get a refund.
This is an easy one.
>> and for something this do you recommend when you're spending i mean i would imagine a trip of this nature would probably be thousands of dollars.
It would make sense to pay the couple of extra dollars.
>> you have to pay for the trip insurance you just have to.
Molly, do you see any way out of this?
>> i'm sorry but i really do not.
I agree, i think you should have gotten trip insurance.
If you do not get you can try to call them, negotiate with them send me a medical bill or medical records to show you did really hurt yourself and maybe that will cut your break but i doubt it.
>> i think, do not be penny wise when you're purchasing a trip.
This will be substantial amount of money.
Trip insurance is there for a reason.it's not perfect, you will not get all the money back but you will get a substantial portion of your money back if you purchase this trip insurance.
After that i do not see any way out of this.
Sorry.
>> a couple more dollars up front can save you thousands on the backend.
He was going on a hunting trip.
