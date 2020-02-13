DHS Outlines Plans to Add 28 Miles to Border Wall in RGV

Tonight... the government says 28 miles of levee wall will be added in the valley.

It comes after hidalgo county officially asked for a border wall to double as flood control.

Channel 5's christian von preysing has the details from the border in hidalgo.

Ll intro:the city of hidalgo is like a fortress, with big tall levee walls that tall levee walls that keep out not just people, but also water.

They go as high as 20 feet in the air.

For now these levee walls are penetrable because they're incomplete.

The government's plan now is to complete that fortress.

A portion of hidalgo county's existing levee wall ends here, at the east end of the city of hidalgo.it's a picturesque place.

There are also signs somebody's been here.

Not just one.

Possibly several.

A handmade ladder.

A well-worn trail leading from the river, to the wall.

Border patrol standing by.

Down 15th street, from this unique part of the border, here on the border with reynosa and mexico.

He agrees things may change if this concrete levee wall is completed.

Hidalgo is like a fortress, with big tall levee walls that keep out not just people, but also water.

They go as high as 20 feet in the air.

For now these levee walls are penetrable because they're incomplete.

The government's plan now is to complete that fortress.

A portion of hidalgo county's existing levee wall ends here, at the east end of the city of hidalgo.it's a picturesque place.

There are also signs somebody's been here.

Not just one.

Possibly several.

A handmade ladder.

A well-worn trail leading from the river, to the wall.

Border patrol standing by.

Down 15th street, from this unique part of the border, there's a school, and homes.

Beto arevalo is just getting off from work.

He says he's used to seeing people crossing the river, and border patrol responding.

Beto arevalo - hidalgo resident"patrullas, como departamento de policia, inmigracion."

"sabemos que es un cruze importante."

"police patrols.

Immigration."

"we know it's an important crossing point."

Under the government's plan, the land to the south of his neighorhood may see the extension to the levee wall.

Secretary john kelly - department of homeland security "all we know is physical barriers do work if they're put in the right places."

In his written testimony wednesday secretary kelly says the rio grande valley will get an additional 28 miles of levee wall.

The concrete levee wall in hidalgo county was built in seven discontinuous sections, by 2008.

The county asked for it.

It now covers 20 miles.

It connects with the remaining earthen levee, for flood control, covering all 50 miles of southern hidalgo county.

Standup: "but how that additional levee wall will be funded hasn't been decided."

The hidalgo county supported adding more wall this past february.

They want to see existing earthen levees replaced by concrete security levees.

Raul sesin - manager, hidalgo county draingage district #1 "much stronger than the earthen one.

It does provide the flood control we need."

Drainage district manager raul sesin spoke to us today, after the new statement by d-h-s.

He's pleased, but says the government hasn't contacted the county yet.

Back along 15th street, arevalo says he's gotten used to what he sees.

Beto arevalo - hidalgo resident "es normal por que lo mismo que somos frontera mexico, reynosa, verdad."

"it's normal.

We're here on the border with reynosa and mexico.

He agrees things may change if this concrete levee wall is completed.

In the city of hidalgo, christian von preysing, channel 5 news.

Border patrol