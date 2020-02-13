Sports 11pm

Reds today.

Yeah they opened the season in cincinatti, they got the road win on opening day.

Then, they took an l.

This afternoon the phils had a matinee get away game, and they hoped to not fall below five hundred on the young season.

Top first daniel nova pullsthe breaking ball to right center, its out.

Good for a solo shot.

Phils up 1-0.

Top 3, tie game.

Nava dealt the change up... sends it to straight away center for yet another solo dinger.

Bottom six, tied at 4.

Michael lorenzen homer to right center off adam morgan.

Cincy holds on to win 7-4.

The wizards clinched their division and at this point, we all just want the playoffs to start.

But there are still regular season games left to be played.

Tonight- they faced the knicks in new york.

First quarter wizards turn it over.

Ron barker with the layup to get the knicks on the board .

Carmelo anthony knocks down the 3-pointer, as they knicks start five of five from the field.

Bradley beal with the steal, takes it in for the dunk.

Wizards swing the ball, gortat finds john wall in the opposite corner, he drains the 3-pointer .

John wall pushes the ball up quickly, finds bradley beal cross court, for 3!!29-17 wizards.

John wall gets inside the knicks defense, goes up strong for the rim rocker.

The wizards pick up the 106-103 win.

The master's is underway in augusta, but the world number one-- dustin johnson-- won't be competing.

Johnson withdrew from play right before his group was slated to tee off.

Johnson felt discomfort after a short seesion on the practice range and retreated to the clubhouse.

He later announced that he suffered a back injury yesterday after falling down a staircase.

The pain was just enough to debilitate him.

I was making some swings on the range, was going max about 80 percent.

Its just so tight i couldn't get through it.

The tournament did go on though.

And here is phil milkleson.

16th holepar 3.

Great tee shot sets up the birdie....-1 where he finished .

To the 15th hole par 5 jordan spieth spins 3rd shot off the green and into the water...it would lead to a quadruple bogey 9....+4.finished at +3 .

17th holepar 4 charlie hoffman playing lights out....hits the great approach setting up his 4th straight birdie....moves to -7 where he finished .

