Vipers Claim Playoff Opener

Of basketball 8 teams enter --- but just 1 leaves the winner.

The nba d-league playoffs tipping off tonight with the vipers facing los angeles.

The best of 3 series starting inside the vipers' snake pit -- state farm arena..

During the regular season, the vipers were 3-1 against l-a..

First half ... isaiah taylor going to work ... he drives through traffic and takes it straight to the hole ... taylor with another drive inside later on... he misses the mark ... no worries chris johnson is there to cleanup the leftovers ... but vipers down 64-56 at the half ... the home team comes out full of energy after the break ... darius morris trying to make his move ... he pulls up and misses ... another offensive board ... this time it's chris walker ... vipers up 88-83 after 3 quarters.

Vipers starting to take control ... check out the beautiful ball movement ... taylor gets it behind the arc and drains it ... vipers take a six point lead.

But with less than a minute to go ... l-a comes back ... the d- fenders hit a triple and they take a 109- 108 lead ... final seconds ... vipers down a bucket ... morris no good on the jumper ... but the big fella saves the day ... joshua smith with the tip in ... we are headed to over time ..

In the extra session ... the vipers pull away ... morris drives and hits the bucket off window ... vipers win 124-116 ... coach matt brase happy with his team's effort in game 1.

Matt brase: "credit to joshua smith, he came in and got a tip in at the buzzer for us.

His second game- tying/game- winning this season for us this season.

He had one last year in the playoffs too.

Credit to our guys for sticking with it."

The vipers can close out the series saturday in l-a... game 2 at 8:30 central time..

Should the vipers lose, game 3 would be monday in los angeles.