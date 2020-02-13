April 7 11 p.m. sports: Wood Ducks win first-ever game

The down east wood ducks headed northwest to start their inaugural season... the woodies traveled to salem avalanche to kick off their carolina league schedulethe wind was brisk all night long at salem memorial stadium.

-joshockimey 3 run hr... 6-0... but wood ducks stormed back... -eduardpinto hit... rallied for 7-6 win..

3 the other new team in the carolina league... the buies creek astros... had their home opener... -williamston native jimperry threw out first pitch..

-astros get the 5-3 win.

Former dixon high school star rookie davis fulfilled a dream today by making his major league debut this afternoon... ..

He spotted his family in the stands and gave them the sign language salute of i love you... -billydavis, lisadavis, aryiendavis watched him get off to a great start-#54 rookiedavis k..

- danielnava hr..

1- 0-# danielnava 2 run hr... rookie went 3 innings and giave up 4 runs... struck out 4... -#54 rookiedavis double in 1st mlb at bat... and his teammates came back to bail him out... 7-4... <> rookie now looks forward to his second start in 5 more days... kinston native chris hatcher had his second solid outing for the dodgers...-#41 chrishatcher k-#41 chrishatcher k... 2 innings 3 k's... 10-2..

Congratulations to northside jacksonville high school basketball coach tony marshburn... he is the associated press coach of the year in our state... cuz led the monarchs to an undefeated regular season... and the school's first evern 2-a state title... unc wilmington formally introduced cbmcgrath as its new head coach today... athletic director jimmybass making the hire of roy williams long time assistant... who says you will see a familiar style of basketball... <> former dixon star mattelmore and his teammates hoping he will continue the seahawks success.

Duke star luke kennard is foregoing his senior year with the blue devils and turning pro... the shooting guard says he will hire an agent and has no plans of returning to duke..

Where he averaged 19.5 points per game in the nba... bertie county native kent bazemore and the hawks hosted the celtics..

-#24 kent bazemore on the break... couple assists... 12 points... 123-116 win west carteret high school basketball and volleyball star kylie winchell signed her letter of intent to play both sports at st.

Andrews... <><> and in golf... the favorite to win the masters withdrew today... dustin johnson took 2 practice swings and decided he couldn't go... slipped and fell the other day... hurt his back... says he thinks it will be fine in a couple days... just not well enough to compete today.

-charley hoffman leads by 4 strokes and in the nhl... the hurricanes trying to avoid mathmatical elimination from the playoffs... hosted the islanders..

-scottmayfield goal -andrewladd added a power-play goal lost their fourth straight overall, a slide that coincides with their mathematical elimination from the playoff race for the eighth straight year - the longest active