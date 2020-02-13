Global  

Rockbridge Area Leadership Scholarship to hold fundraiser

Rockbridge Area Leadership Scholarship to hold fundraiser
Rockbridge Area Leadership Scholarship to hold fundraiser

Having their "rockin' with rals" fundraiser saturday.

They'll be auctioning off a number of items and gift packages as well as books from three presidents.

George w bush, jimmy carter, and a signed copy of donald trump's "the art of the comback."

Julia grossman, rals: "and the best thing is really to hear a former scholarship winner speak.

That's such a moving thing.

It encourages us to bid higher on some of these great prizes."

Tickets are 50 dollars if you get them early, but you can still buy them at the door for 60.

We'll have more on our website, wdbj7.com




