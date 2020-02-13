Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Student therapy dog 'Landon' is making a difference at Chico schools

Student therapy dog 'Landon' is making a difference at Chico schools

Video Credit: KHSL - Published < > Embed
Student therapy dog 'Landon' is making a difference at Chico schools

Student therapy dog 'Landon' is making a difference at Chico schools

An unusual staff member who's in the Bidwell Jr. High yearbook is making his rounds at other schools in Chico.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Student therapy dog 'Landon' is making a difference at Chico schools

The bidwell jr high yearbook is making his rounds at other schools in chico.

Action news now's mackenzie drigo joins us in studio to tell us how this program works.

Debbie, now when students at emma wilson elementary think of their schools mascot, they think of landon bishop.

Landon is a working therapy dog for special ed students but interacts with any student who needs him.

Landon is known for signing year books with his paw print.

Niculina archer is a volunteer and owner of nikki peticure- and says landon also dresses up on holidays.

One fourth grader thinks therapy dogs help students focus better in school.

"every school should have therapy dogs because they comfort people and more schools might make children happy and it might be easier to learn when they are happier..

This is my first time actually ever having a therapy dog and its really nice for me to have him because it just makes me smile when i see him," terry bishop is landon's owner and is an aid for special ed.

Bishop says that landon helps students express their feelings without having to force it.

On valentines day, landon will be handing out valentines cards with his paw print on them.

Reporting live in chico, mackenzie drigo, action news now, coverage you can count on.

Bishop says landon comes to the elementary school on monday and wednesday.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

EmmaWilsonChico

CUSD Emma Wilson Student therapy dog 'Landon' is making a difference at Chico schools https://t.co/IDQOJteta0 1 day ago

farmluvr1

@farmluvr Student therapy dog 'Landon' is making a difference at Chico schools via ActionNewsNow https://t.co/6uYdB3EL2L 2 days ago

ActionNewsNow

Action News Now MAKING A DIFFERENCE: An unusual staff member who’s in the Bidwell Junior High yearbook is making his rounds at othe… https://t.co/PdWTXdTKKj 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.