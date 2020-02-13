Last Coast SBA office closes, application window for loans still open

Global  

The last SBA temporary resource center closed today, but there are still ways to apply for a disaster loan.
- - the last sba temporary resource- center closed today,- but don't worry, there are stil- ways to apply for a disaster- loan.

- the sba's hancock resource- center, located - on highway 90, in waveland, - closed today at 4 p.m.- it was sba's last temporary - recovery center that was set up- here on the coast to assist - business owners adversely - impacted from that algae bloom- on the mississippi gulf coast - from- june 22nd to october 5th.

- however, you still have time to- apply online or over the phone,- as the application deadline is- not until october - 16th.

- julie garrett with the sba says- these loans can have a big- impact- on local businesses.- - "the people i'm talking to who- have- already been approved are very- thankful.

These are working - capital loans - to help you keep the doors open- and the lights on until things- get better."- just head to www-dot- - - - - disaster-loan-sba-dot-gov to pu- in your application or call the- number on your- screen...remember, you have - until october 16th to do so.-




