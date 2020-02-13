Newly renovated teen center for Boys and Girls Club

Global  

It’s exciting news for the Boys and Girls Club of the Gulf Coast.

Today they unveiled their newly renovated teen center.
- today it unvailed it's newly- renovated teen center.- and news 25's victoria bailey - was there to catch all the- action.

- - the boys and girls club of the- gulf coast received a $20,000 - facelift.

- jason lykins aaron's regional - manager: "monday we were here - all day taking out- all the old and bringing in all- the new.

I brought my crew from- diberville- gulfport long beach and - - - - all of the people that work in- the aaron stores to assemble al- of this"- this being a new teen center on- the top floor of the club.- aaron selects boys and girls- clubs thoughout the nation to - - - - taylor make a teen center to th- clubs liking.

- the students at the diberville- location chose a stem based - center to engage students in- area like; sciences,- technoloogy, engineering and- math as well as the arts.

- jaliyah snaer says this is- something that will excite- students for- years to come.- jaliyah snaer mss youth of the- month "over the summer is when- we get our most - teams so they'll have a new - experience to walk into.

They - will not only have the games bu- they'll have the cricket if the- want to start - trying to - make t-shirts which is what i - personally like to do and then- they'll have the robots - if they want- to do engineering and coding- with the computers so it's- really all around good- for everyone and keystone"- amerie sayre b&amp;g club member: - "when i first walked in i - couldn't believe it.

It's - like completely renovated our - old space.- it's unbelievable we're so- appreciative of errands it's- amazing" aarons partnered with- the boys&amp;girls keystone - program which is the youth- leadership club to make - wednesday happen.

- aaron's regional manager jason- lykins says the company is happ- to be a small part of shaping - the youth today.- jason lykins aaron's regional - manager: "the keystone program- at the boys - and girls club they have teens- owning their own path in life - and success and just to be able- to be a part of that no matter- how small we're happy to- be here and see that be - successful" - snaer says she is thankful the- community is instramental in- - - - helping the students reach thei- goals.- "it's very overwhelming we knew- that it was coming but for it t- be- here it's just very exciting- we're so appreciative of- everything errands is done the- boys and girls club for giving- us the- opportunity of choosing our clu- and it's more than words can- say"- - - -




