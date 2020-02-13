Newly renovated teen center for Boys and Girls Club

- today it unvailed it's newly- renovated teen center.- and news 25's victoria bailey - was there to catch all the- action.

- - the boys and girls club of the- gulf coast received a $20,000 - facelift.

- jason lykins aaron's regional - manager: "monday we were here - all day taking out- all the old and bringing in all- the new.

I brought my crew from- diberville- gulfport long beach and - - - - all of the people that work in- the aaron stores to assemble al- of this"- this being a new teen center on- the top floor of the club.- aaron selects boys and girls- clubs thoughout the nation to - - - - taylor make a teen center to th- clubs liking.

- the students at the diberville- location chose a stem based - center to engage students in- area like; sciences,- technoloogy, engineering and- math as well as the arts.

- jaliyah snaer says this is- something that will excite- students for- years to come.- jaliyah snaer mss youth of the- month "over the summer is when- we get our most - teams so they'll have a new - experience to walk into.

They - will not only have the games bu- they'll have the cricket if the- want to start - trying to - make t-shirts which is what i - personally like to do and then- they'll have the robots - if they want- to do engineering and coding- with the computers so it's- really all around good- for everyone and keystone"- amerie sayre b&g club member: - "when i first walked in i - couldn't believe it.

It's - like completely renovated our - old space.- it's unbelievable we're so- appreciative of errands it's- amazing" aarons partnered with- the boys&girls keystone - program which is the youth- leadership club to make - wednesday happen.

- aaron's regional manager jason- lykins says the company is happ- to be a small part of shaping - the youth today.- jason lykins aaron's regional - manager: "the keystone program- at the boys - and girls club they have teens- owning their own path in life - and success and just to be able- to be a part of that no matter- how small we're happy to- be here and see that be - successful" - snaer says she is thankful the- community is instramental in- - - - helping the students reach thei- goals.- "it's very overwhelming we knew- that it was coming but for it t- be- here it's just very exciting- we're so appreciative of- everything errands is done the- boys and girls club for giving- us the- opportunity of choosing our clu- and it's more than words can- say"- - - -