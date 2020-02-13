Clouds build back in this evening with light snow developing of utica as thea bowman was honored.

As part of black history month, a brief ceremony and performance by children was held at the desales center on genesee street.

Bowman was born in 1937 in missisippi and was the grandaughter of a slave and the daughter of a country doctor.

Mayor palmeri declared today sister thea bowman day in utica.

"the city of utica,the repitition of inclusion and diversity is pretty much part of the same value system that thea bowman's lifkelood was.

Strive and promoted, thea bowman as well as utica's tthea bowman's house share the desire to provide a safe nuturing envioronment to enable culturally diverse children and families to achieve their full potentials."

Thea bowman passed away in 1990 of bone cancer, but her life has been the inspiration to thea bowman house in utica which