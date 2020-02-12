Global  

Taylor Swift wins big, Slowthai in fan confrontation

Taylor Swift wins big, Slowthai in fan confrontation





Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at this year&apos;s NME Awards in London on Wednesday evening (February 12).

However, British rapper Slowthai made headlines for confronting a fan, after being heckled when collecting an award.
slowthai Confronts Fan At NME Awards

slowthai Confronts Fan At NME AwardsHe dives into the front row... *slowthai* got into a confrontation at the NME Awards tonight...
