James Marsden's Most Romantic Moment 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: LIVE with Kelly and Ryan - Duration: 01:06s - Published James Marsden's Most Romantic Moment James Marsden talks about how he tried to "kiss" his babysitter when he was a kid. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Kyndle Nance 🤜🏽✊🏾🤛🏿 #BelieveInTheFight James Marsden's Most Romantic Moment https://t.co/a5xexahj67 via @YouTube 1 hour ago