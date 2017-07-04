Julia last night, the fresno grizzlies dropped their season opener 13-6 to the reno aces... and they were on the hunt to get their first win of the 20-17 season.

Defending pcl pitcher of the year, brady rodgers on the bump for the grizzlies... and he had a solid outing... rodgers only gave up 4 hits, 1 run while striking out 4... that was part of a 1-2-3 inning.

------------------------ bottom of the 3rd... grizz up 2- zip... tyler white adds to it... he goes opposite field... teoscar hernandez will score... a.j.

Reed safe at third... making his way all the way from first.

That was part of a 4-run inning... and fresno goes on and takes it 6-1... grizzlies with their first win of the season... game 3 gets goin' tomorrow at at 7:05.

The visalia rawhide also won their first of the season... 10-6 over lancaster.

The rawhide had 17 hits on the night... including a pair of home runs... game 3 is tomorrow... first pitch is set for 6:05.

Alright, to the bigs... announcer "hill at first, bases filled with giants and a drive out to right center field, renfroe going back all the way to the wall, and that ball is gone!"

Julia yeah, brandon belt with the grand slam... good for the the go-ahead... but an inning later... the padres retake the lead... solarte sends this to right-center... and that clears the bases... belt would add a solo shot in the 8th to make it a one run game, but that's it... padres win 7-6.

Opening day at coors field this afternoon... nolan arenado gets his 4th straight gold glove award... a phenomenal third baseman... every play seems to be a web gem.

--------------------- and he happens to be really good in the batter's box as well... arenado hits a rope down the left field line... and that's good for an rbi-double.

The rockies go up 1-zip.

--------------------- top of the 4th... 1 out... runner on third... enrique hernandez hits a grounder to short... easy out at first... but that plates a run and it's tied at one.

------------------------ we head to the 5th... same score... but not for long... dustin garneau takes this for a ride over the left field wall... and that's how this one ends... l.a.

Falls, 2-1.

Let's check in on a former diamond dog.

Announcer "tigers got a run in the first on a sac fly by victor martinez.

Swing and a miss, and down he goes.

Wilson stirkes out selsky and the red sox will leave a man at third base."

Julia yeah, justin wilson making his second appearance of the season with a strong 7th inning... giving up no hits... and topping it off with a big strike out to end the frame... the tigers would end up winning their opening day, 6-5.

Julia meanwhile, the fresno state baseball team will play in a doubleheader against michigan state tomorrow beginning at 10 a.m pacific... their games got moved to grand rapids due to wet field conditions in lansing.

