White House Warning

House is sending a message to leaders of syria and north korea - saying that the u-s will strike back if international peace agreements are violated.

Members of congress are calling for more sanctions against russia and regime change in syria.

But democrats want congressional approval before president trump launches any more strikes against syria.

Sen.

Lindsey graham (r- sc) "here's what i think assad is telling trump by flying from this space - f you.

I think he's making a serious mistake."

Sen.

Tim kaine (d-va) "we don't have a system where the president gets to launch missiles against anybody they want to."

((chris)) russia's failure to help eliminate chemical weapons in syria will be a major topic of discussion in congress this week .

The trump administration also says defeating isis remains its top priority.

((jennifer)) here in arkansas -