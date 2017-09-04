Sports Central 11pm 4-9-17

Julia a crazy finish at augusta national..

Entering the final round sergio garcia and justin rose led the pack tied for first.

Garcia lookin' for his first major win in 74 starts.

And the 37-year old spaniard did it in dramatic fashion.

He was two back of justin rose with six holes to play... ----------------- after getting a birdie on the 14... he follows that up with an eagle on the 15 and that pulls him even with rose.

------------------ garcia had a chance to win in regulation on the 18.... but he misses!

------------------ the two would head to a playoff and on the first hole... garcia needs two putts to take it... but he gets it in one!

Sergio garcia earns his first major win... and that elusive green jacket.

[c4]the master's 2017-sot 00-05 sergio garcia "i don't feel any different, um, i'm obviously thrilled about what happened here today but i'm still the same guy, still the same goofy guy, so that's not gonna change."

[c5]kevin chappell 7th finish-vo a solid showing for local product, kevin chappell.

He shot a final round, 4-under 68 on sunday at augusta.

On the 18... he rolls in a nice birdie putt.

The buchanan alum finishes tied for 7th as he earns a nice paycheck of 369-thousand dollars.

Chappell gets an automatic invite to next year's masters.

Bringin' it back to the valley... grizzlies' manager tony defrancesco going for his 1,000th career win in the pcl... fresno hosting reno.

------------------------- the grizzlies didn't waste any time... in the 1st... a.j.

Reed goes oppo and that brings in kemp and fisher for an rbi standup double.

They plate four in the inning... and go up 4-zip.

------------------------- in the 9th... now up 5-3... former hanford bullpup tyson perez in to close things out... jack reinheimer pops it up to right... and take a look at this... teoscar hernandez with the nice sliding catch... and that's out number 3... great hustle.

Griz win 5-3 and give tony "d" win number one thousand.

Tony d "thank you fans for coming out and keeping an eye on these guys, we have a great team, we got a lot more wins."

Ray "1,000 wins as pacific league coast league manager right there."

Julia a huge congrats to tony d!

The grizzlies wrap up a 5- game set against the aces on monday at 6:35.

Announcer "2-2 got that one in the middle.

Judge knows what to do with those, back up and goodbye, home run.

Aaron judge delivers the long ball and the yankees have come back to tie it up."

Former bulldog aaron judge hits his first home run of the year!

The yankees were down 3-2 to the orioles... that tied the game in the 8th.

He went 2-for-4 at the plate, with 2 rbi.

But judge can patrol the outfield as well... take a look at this beautiful diving catch to end the game... new york wins, 7-3.

His former team didn't do so hot... the 'dogs were swept by michigan state... falling 8-2 in their series finale.... they now sit at 16 and 15 overall and are back home for their next four, starting tuesday in a non-conference game against san francisco... bulldog softball was canceled on sunday after utah state's field was unplayable... it looks pretty, but definitely not ideal playing conditions.

Fresno state dropped the first two and is now three games behind the aggies with 12 to play.

[c13]westbrook breaks triple double record-vo what a night for russell westbrook... not only did he hit the game- winning three... he broke the record of most triple-doubles in a season with 42... westbrook finished the night with 50 points, 16 boards and 10 assists as the thunder beat the nuggets at the buzzer... 106-105.

Julia also, the giants take it 5-3 over the padres... dodgers top the rockies 10-6.

Both teams avoid getting swept.

