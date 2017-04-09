Real Sports Live - Hot Topics April 9 2017

>> it is time now for abc4 utah's "real sports live."

>> and good evening, everyone.

Thanks for staying up late with us.

The man sitting next to me needs no introduction, but i will introduce him anyway.

My new co-host from the university of utah and the nfl, the dolphins and ravens and bengals and the one and only mr. scott mitchell.

Welcome to the show.

>> i am so excited to be here.

>> good.

>> especially coming from the guy who taught me how to throw a football back in the day.

>> i did teach you.

I taught you well.

Or you learned well.

You took it to the nfl.

>> it took you about five minutes to teach me all i know.

>> it took you fave minutes to teach you all i know because i don't noah lot.

>> thank you.

>> way have a lot to talk about.

>> let's start with the utah jazz.

Still fighting for playoff position trying to hang on to the number four seed.

But saturday night it slipped away.

Former weber state star touched the jazz for 59 points.

Not only a career night for him, but a portland franchise record.

With a loss and a clippers win over the spurs, utah sits in fifth in the western conference.

The jazz take on gold state in oakland and host san antonio on wednesday night.

Is there any chance the jazz will get back to the fourth seat and earn the home court advantage?

>> any chance?

I say two chances.

Slim and none.

It is tough.

Two games, one on the road and one at home where the l.a.

Clippers are tied with 49-31.

They have two home games coming up, the same as the jazz.

3 play on monday and wednesday and take on the houston rockets tomorrow.

Houston is favored in that game of the the rockets have nothing to play for.

They aring locked in -- they are locked in at the number three seed.

I think the clippers can beat them in l.a.

Against the rockets and then they turn around and play their final home game against sacramento and you know they will win that one.

The only hope the jazz have is if the houston rockets can win tomorrow night the jazz can beat golden state which golden state is the number one team in the west, in the nba and then they turn around and play san antonio, the number two seed.

As you heard the other day that greg popovich says he is done resting players.

>> i think it is important that the jazz -- one thing we need to remember is they are in the playoffs and that's a good thing.

It is a new season.

So nyin can happen.

I hear all of this -- you know, they keep losing to the clippers.

They have to -- to play there they have to do well.

I don't agree.

You have to learn to win basketball games.

You look at jazz teams in the past and they had to learn to beat the lakers.

They had to learn to win.

That's what this team is doing.

It is really about -- it's a new season.

It is a new opportunity.

This team is on the rise.

I don't care.

I think they will find a way whether they are four or five to be competitive.

>> you're right.

It has been a longtime since they have been in the post season.

I think it is about match ups.

It is to the how good your team is and their team, but it is how you match up.

The clippers are not a good match for the jazz.

That's why the clippers have beaten them three or four times and ended up with a tiebreaker.

>> i think things are changing, come on.

>> i hope so.

>>> finally real salt lake put a win in the win column.

Rsl found the back of the net three times in the second half.

New head coach is off and running.

And he has a winning record.

He created chances all nightlong, but he couldn't convert in the first half.

Look at this.

Misses the net and then gets a hug from the goalie.

That's awesome.

Then it started snowing and it snowed hard.

They were relentless in the second half despite the horrible weather.

I can't imagine playing in weather like that and conditions like that.

You are freezing and wet and you can't see.

They had to change to an orange ball just so they can see.

Scott, i'm sure you had your fair share of bad weather games playing at the universiy of utah and detroit and minnesota.

What is it like playing in those conditions?

>> the conditions were like that all the time.

I was always blind.

I played a game i had to have glasses.

They gave me contacts and i threw three interceptions in the first half.

I took out the contacts and we actually ended up winning the game.

>> nice.

>> i think the most important thing is this team now realizes they have a new head coach.

Things have changed.

Regardless of whether it is snowing or bad conditions, but it it was a bit of a wake up call and regardless of what happens i think it is interesting.

You would like to see what that snow -- the ball would roll so much it creates a snowman out on the pitch.

That is a lot of fun.

>> it is interesting because the new head coach said he wasn't going to make wholesale changes.

He said we will make gradual changes, but he was president able to -- he wasn't able to score since last august.

This is the first time he picked up the win.

What difference does it make having a new head coach?

Did you ever play in a situation where the coach -- you had a different coach in the middle of the season or early in the season?

>> it goes back to your comment about match ups.

Some fit well with your style and some don't.

I had situations like that where his style of play didn't fit the personnel we had.

It can be scary if a new coach comes in, but for the most part they want to gef you their best best -- to give you their best earth.

Effort.

Hoping the coach is a good coach.

He seems to have the respect.

>> everyone is fighting for a job too, right?

They want to impress him and earn some playing time.

I'm sure they are on their best behavior.

>> i think it has more to do with the orange ball.

I really do.

It is more of the orange ball.

>> that's the whole key?

You had a coach that didn't fit who?

