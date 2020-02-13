Christians in Utah kick off Holy Week.

Randall christians all over the world are celebrating palm sunday today.

Services everywhere like this one at saint marks episcopal cathedral in salt lake.

The church rector says palms are waved because that's what was described in the bible when christ came to jerusalem.

This is the glorious entry into jerusalem and for christians its a time that we celebrate that entry .

It also marks the beginning of the week of passion for our lord.

Reverend waldon says this leads up to the crucifixtion, the resurrection