Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Christians in Utah kick off Holy Week.

Christians in Utah kick off Holy Week.

Video Credit: KTVX ABC 4 Salt Lake City - Published < > Embed
Christians in Utah kick off Holy Week.

Christians in Utah kick off Holy Week.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) - Christians all over the world are celebrating Palm Sunday today.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Christians in Utah kick off Holy Week.

Randall christians all over the world are celebrating palm sunday today.

Services everywhere like this one at saint marks episcopal cathedral in salt lake.

The church rector says palms are waved because that's what was described in the bible when christ came to jerusalem.

This is the glorious entry into jerusalem and for christians its a time that we celebrate that entry .

It also marks the beginning of the week of passion for our lord.

Reverend waldon says this leads up to the crucifixtion, the resurrection




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.