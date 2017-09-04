Season Pass 04/09/17 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: KLST - Published Season Pass 04/09/17 Angelo St. Softball and baseball are back in town. And we're going to give you the special treatment and show you around. Highlights from Foster and Mayer field headed your way. Then, a bevy of Central sports were in action, including the dominant boys and girls gymnastics teams. We have all the info and more. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Season Pass 04/09/17 "angelo state softball and baseball are back in town. And we're going to give you the special treatment and show you around. Highlights from foster and mayer field headed your way. Then a bevy of central sports were in action including the dominant boys and girls gymnastics teams. we have all the info and more. Now sit back and relax cuz it's time for season pass.">> <<announcer: "from klst studios, this is your klst season pass. Here's your <<announcer: "from klst studios, this is your klst season pass. Here's your host, andrew nepsund." >> ((andrew)) wham, bam, thank you rams. angelo state baseball has given us some good games so far this season and it just keeps getting better as the conference leaders came to foster field to try their luck against asu. 1...top 4th....kingsville up 2-0....matt shannon gets the strikeout....but matt waller can't handle....throws down to first but it appears the sun hinders the throw to matt henshaw and it goes all the way out to the corner.....hunter perkins would end up on third.... 2...few batters later two outs....pitch gets away from waller again but he's able to wrangle it and get perkins out at third trying to steal home to end the inning..... 3...bottom part of the inning bases juiced for michael urquidi....he grounds into the double play but that's good enough to score steven pinales to cut the lead to one.... the rams rally in the ninth would come up short as they fall in game one 3-2. ((andrew)) game one stats ((andrew)) to game two. 1...but kingsville gets on the board first in the top of the 1st as the lsc's leading hitter, levi zents hits an rbi single to make it 1-0. 2...bot 2nd, rams down 2-1. Bases loaded, an rbi single to make it 1-0. 2...bot 2nd, rams down 2-1. Bases loaded, nobody out. Nick novak hits a chopper to the left. Brings in jacob boston to tie the game 2-2. 3...next batter nathan ruane. He does the exact same thing. Now rams take the 3-2 lead. 4...still in bot 2nd. Rams up 5-2. Matt waller hits it up the middle past the diving shortstop. The rbi single makes it a 6-2 lead for asu. Rams win big, 13-3. ((andrew)) game two stats ((andrew)) now let's see if the rams could take the series lead against those lsc-leading javelinas. 1...bot 2nd, no score bases loaded. Jonathan soberanes draws the walk to give the rams the 1-0 lead. 2...later in the inning, elias aguirre pops the bunt attempt up. And it's kingsville's catcher: christian caudle who makes the sliding catch to end the inning. 3...bot 3rd, rams up 2-0. Tyler coolbaugh hits a ground ball to the second baseman. He's coming home with it. Caudle tags out the sliding jacob boston. 4...top 4th, rams up 2-1. 2 on no one out for kingsville. Pablo hernandez hits a two- run single to give the javelinas their first lead of the game. And they never looked back. Rams lose, 7-3. ((andrew)) game three stats ((andrew)) to today's series finale. 1...rams down by one in the bottom of the 6th...steven pinales up to bat with a runner on third..grounds into fielders choice...but mitch henshaw will score to tie the game at 4 2...rams pitcher shane browning also had a day...here's one of 8 strike outs 3...bottom 7th...two on for elias agurrie...he bunts to pitcher and it's a bad throw to third so nick novak jonathan soberanes score to make it 7-4 asu rams win 9-4 but the guy who saved the day: shane browning who came in relief of kenton schroter in teh 2nd inning and righted the proverbial ship. Here is now. <<shane browning: "just tried to stop the bleeding a little bit. Try to throw up a couple zeros and trust our offense. Because we hit when we need it and it's clutch." Kevin brooks: "we needed that big time. And [shane browning] needed that. And so that's big going forward. And we just got to get consistent. And guys have got to give us those types of efforts every time out." Mitch henshaw: "we knew yesterday after the second game that we lost. That we were going to come out today. And we were really going to fight for this. Our motto is: 'we don't lose on sundays.' So, we had to come out and prove that.">> ((andrew)) game four stats ((andrew)) lsc baseball standings ((andrew)) lsc baseball standings continued ((andrew)) well folks, that was baseball. When we come back we'll fill you in with the week that was in asu softball. Music" >> ((andrew)) the asu softball belles are now the number two team in the nation after the tarleton series loss. But the good news is they are still on top of the conference. But they began their week outside the conference down in laredol ((andrew)) game one stats, kenedy urbany, madison greenwell, karina rocha. No extra base hits for the belles, no rbis. ((andrew)) game two stats, brandy marlett, danae bina, amanda ramage ((andrew)) now back to lone star confence play as the belles welcomed in a scrappy midwestern state team. 1...bot 1st, 2 outs. Belles up 1-0. Taegan kirk singles to left- center field to bring in courtney barnhill. 2-0 asu. 2...later in the inning, runners on 2nd and 3rd for alexis evans. She pokes it to center for a 2-run single. Belles lead 4- 0. 3...bot 4th, same score. Tagean kirk at it again singling up the middle. Brings in another run to make it 5-0. 4...that was the hitting, here was the pitching. Brandy marlett. She went the distance striking out 11 in the process and lowered her era to 1.27. Asu wins the series opener easily, 8-0. ((andrew)) game one stats, brandy marlett, courtney barnhill, danae bina ((andrew)) travis scott talking to his ladies on the mound before game 2. 1...top 2nd...no score with a runner on third...taylor mordecai dribbles one to third...amanda ramage over throws it to 1st so kelsey knox will score..1-0 msu 2...now bottom 2nd...2- 0 msu...bases loaded for madison greenwell...she hits this past short for a bases-clearing triple...belles take the 3-2 lead 3...next batter...bailey wallace bunts, greenwell is safe...shaken up on the play but she walks it off...4-2 asu belles get win number 40 of the season, 6-2. ((andrew)) game two stats, kenedy urbany, becky wilhelm ((andrew)) to the finale we go 1...bottom 2nd...1-0 asu..madison greenwell at the plate with two on...she hits a deep ball to right...good enough to score alexis evans to make it 2-0 asu 2...top 3rd...same score...brandy marlett strikes out hannah springs swinging. One of her nine strikeouts. She had 20 for the series. 3...bottom 3rd with a runner on third..danae bina goes for the suicide sqeeze bunt...lady mustangs can't make a play at home so taegan kirk is safe...3- 0 asu asu sweeps midwestern state by a final of 3-1. ((andrew)) game three stats, brandy marlett, courtney barnhill, alexis evans ((andrew)) alexis evans ((andrew)) lsc softball standings ((andrew)) lsc softball standings continued ((andrew)) to asu track and field. What a sucessful weekend it was for the rams and belles. Women finished in first overall this weekend in the david noble relays out at legrand stadium. Kami norton, adrine monagi, daisy osakue. ((andrew)) the men won the whole thing as well as the rams and belles sweep the david noble relays. The mens 4 by 10 and 4 by 400 relay teams took first. Reese montgomery, kenneth turner. ((andrew)) coming up next, central, central, central. We got baseball. We got softball and we got baseball. We got softball great success week after week, and their home game against copperas cove marked the start of a new week but they want it to be a continuation of the states longest winning streak. That streak is 13 games. 1...top second no score brandon pfingston gets out of the inning with a strikeout 2...bottom part of the inning....avery whitehead gets things going with the base hit 3...few batters later....bases loaded.....the pitch hits bryce turner....whitehead comes into score to make it 1-0 central 4...2-0 now bases still loaded and gunner couch hits it to right, daniel madrid and bryce turner score 4-0 bobcats, winning streak went up to 14. ((andrew)) the bobcats went on the road to copperas cove and suffered their first loss of district play. Snapping their 14- game winning steak in the process. ((andrew)) the lady cats of central softball defeated harker heights on the road in extra innings. Central is looking to make the playoffs for the first time in program history. And they're putting themselves in prime position to get there. ((andrew)) the central lady cats gymnastics program has been nothing short of a dynasty, dominating the area for nearly a score. Last week the lady cats won their 16th district championship in a row, and they did it with a team that is comprised of mostly freshman. Their next mission was to take first place at the regional championships this weekend. First place at the regional championships this weekend. <<tony walker: "it's not like we're not hitting our skills, we're hitting skills and doing them all year long, it's what can you do to reduce the deductions in your routines, so what can you do to keep that up? So we're just focusing on things like that at this point." Melina garcia: "we have the experience of traveling, staying at a hotel, knowing our responsibility, so we just prepare ourselves and not use it as a vacation, more as a way to be there to compete.">> ((andrew)) it's been a pretty successful season for the bobcats as well, but they weren't too happy with their placing at district. Central wants to get some redemption at the regional championships as well. They've used the week to iron out the kinks that kept them from that coveted number one spot, for them hopefully things will be much different this time around. <<kern arrott: "that's something that i have to deal with as a coach and the athletes we work together to decide what we can do and maybe what we shouldn't do just so we can do what we do really clean and get off." Mason sudduth: "you know i really think we're trying to step it up, it's an eye opener to get second whenever we have a history of doing well so i think a lot of these guys just want it this year.">> ((andrew)) the ladies captured their 16th consecutive regional title. Here are the overall standings. And freshman mary grace thompson captured the all- around crown. Fellow fish janae cotner finished in 2nd, while junior skyler mccowen took third. Lady cats sweeping the top 3 spots. ((andrew)) the boys finished runners-up to odessa permian. The lost by less than five points. ((andrew)) ((andrew)) sunday night here at klst. Time to reveal our player of the week. And the winner is someone you'll recognize right away. It's belles pitcher brandy marlett. The junior ace pitched the series opener and finale against midwestern state. In her 12 innings of work, she struck out 20, gave up 5 hits, didn't walk a single batter, and allowed



