IceHogs Fall to Wolves

The IceHogs lose to the Chicago Wolves 3-1
IceHogs Fall to Wolves

The kernels 6-1 the icehogs were in chicago looking for their second win in as many days.

1.

First period... icehogs have a two-on-one... matheson iacopelli's shot is blocked... but the puck finds it's way to michael latta who puts it home.

Icehogs tie the game at one.

2.

Later in the first... icehogs turn the puck over in their own zone... samuel blais deflects it past jeff glass.

The icehogs fall to the wolves 3-1




