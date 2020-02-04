Impact them in unknown ways.

((adam2 plas)) today local students from the rochester youth climate leaders group hosted a climate change summit to discuss the topic.

((adamvo))the event was held at the rochester museum and science center on east avenue and featured a number of speakers from climate experts to local teachers and even kids.

The climate summit brings together students from rochester area schools and colleges to learn about the impact of climate change and what they can do to help limit that impact.

((sot)) "we're amazed, we have over 80 students here from about 20 different schools in the area so it is important just to have a network and just to see that even one person at a time can do things but it's only when you get together and have a lot of momentum going that you can actually make some changes."

The hope is that students -- armed with the information they've gained today -- will take that back to their schools and help make them