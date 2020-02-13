One Marine Makes An Unforgettable Homecoming

Day at the ballpark today for the midland rockhounds.

First pitch...normal...but who threw and caught the pitch...completely special.

Sports director peter terpstra is live in the studio tonight with the story...pete?

Peter we're all looking for somethng.

Something that makes you feel... whatever it is you want to feel.

Today we had a chance to capture one of those moments that one basin family.... will never forget.

44-050 nathan chambliss 56-1:03 harlie jo the sod set the stage..

11-year-old harlie jo lewis woke up today thinking baseball.

Then things got better.

They told her her classmates at henderson elementary voted to give her the chance to toss out the first pitch at a midland rockhounds game.

But what they didn't tell her..

Made the moment.

"everything that we've been planning for months now is finally about to happen."

A man in a mask..

And a glove..

Traded in one uniform... for another today meet lance corporal nathan chambliss... a 19-year-old marine... ((nats)) who just surprised his younger sister after being away from home for a little more than a year.

"i thought he was just a regular baseball player.

Then i looked up and then i saw him.

And i was just like... so surprised."

"i really got nervous through the whole thing through setting it up.

I extremely got nervous about..

These last couple of weeks because i just felt it coming."

He's had stops in california, virginia and north carolina..

And overseas in spain.

Now he's back home..

At least for a little while.

"that sad happy feeling.

Like..

I'm glad he's ok and also super excited that he's here."

A family... at a baseball game... moved by a moment that will be hard to forget peter to see the full video of the return home..

You can go to our facebook page..

