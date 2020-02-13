Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > One Marine Makes An Unforgettable Homecoming

One Marine Makes An Unforgettable Homecoming

Video Credit: KMID - Published < > Embed
One Marine Makes An Unforgettable HomecomingNathan Chambliss surprises his family at Sunday's Rockhounds game
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

One Marine Makes An Unforgettable Homecoming

Day at the ballpark today for the midland rockhounds.

First pitch...normal...but who threw and caught the pitch...completely special.

Sports director peter terpstra is live in the studio tonight with the story...pete?

Peter we're all looking for somethng.

Something that makes you feel... whatever it is you want to feel.

Today we had a chance to capture one of those moments that one basin family.... will never forget.

44-050 nathan chambliss 56-1:03 harlie jo the sod set the stage..

11-year-old harlie jo lewis woke up today thinking baseball.

Then things got better.

They told her her classmates at henderson elementary voted to give her the chance to toss out the first pitch at a midland rockhounds game.

But what they didn't tell her..

Made the moment.

"everything that we've been planning for months now is finally about to happen."

A man in a mask..

And a glove..

Traded in one uniform... for another today meet lance corporal nathan chambliss... a 19-year-old marine... ((nats)) who just surprised his younger sister after being away from home for a little more than a year.

"i thought he was just a regular baseball player.

Then i looked up and then i saw him.

And i was just like... so surprised."

"i really got nervous through the whole thing through setting it up.

I extremely got nervous about..

These last couple of weeks because i just felt it coming."

He's had stops in california, virginia and north carolina..

And overseas in spain.

Now he's back home..

At least for a little while.

"that sad happy feeling.

Like..

I'm glad he's ok and also super excited that he's here."

A family... at a baseball game... moved by a moment that will be hard to forget peter to see the full video of the return home..

You can go to our facebook page..

Local two dash k-m- woessner




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.