St. George Island Fire

In franklin county, st.

George island residents were fearful for their homes last night when a massive fire spread across blocks and blocks of the coastal community.

As news 13's keneisha deas tells us, one resident saved his home due to some quick thinking.

On sunday, franklin county first responders were still monitoring a fire that ripped through st.

George island saturday.

<sheriff a.j.

Smith, fcso "me and some of my guys were actually on fire hose, i mean it was really intense.

Everybody came together and worked hard to put out the main part of the fire."

Sheriff a-j smith says the fire started on pine street around one saturday afternoon, when a homeowner didn't completely extinguish burned yard debris the fire spread quickly, engulfing multiple blocks, and threatening dozens of homes.

Doug mcouat, resident "i looked and i saw flames about 10 feet up in the air.

I'm like that's going to jump that road pretty quick."

Doug mcouat says he watched the fire spread for blocks, eventually coming as close to his backyard.

Doug mcouat, resident "i catch a fire guy, i'm like look, we need a fire truck here at my house now, putting water on my roof or my house is going to burn right before my eyes."

Mcouat says with the fire getting so close to his home, fire embers started falling on his roof.

Doug mcouat, resident "if the guys weren't here, and putting water on my house, my house wouldn't be here either so...got nothing but kudos for those guys."

But the damage was still done to the wooded area of st.

George island.

Sheriff a.j.

Smith, fcso "it's a lot of marsh and timber that's been affected."

In franklin county, keneisha deas - news 13.> sheriff smith say deputies will remain in the area for while to help monitor conditions.