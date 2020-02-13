Global  

USI Sweeps UW-Parkside

The glvc...usi trying to add 2 more wins to that confernence record on sunday...hosting uw-parkside in a double header...on alumni day...top 5th...eagles up 3-2 ...justin watts gets the strikeout to end the top half of the inning...7th inning..last inning since it's a double header...same score..kyohei makita....base hit to right field...one run scores...so we're tied up at 3...bot 7th..still tied...bases loaded... rangers pitcher cody rolshoven walks jaylen quarles...angel torres walks across home plate...and eagles win 4-3 game 2 not nearly as close....usi scores 14 runs to complete the four game sweep... screaming eagles now 9-3 in conference




