Basketball Commits

A couple of county basketball played have announced their intention of playing in college.

Desiree belanager of madawaska signed a letter of intent to play for the university of maine machias clippers.

Belanger helped lead the owls to a fourth place finish this past season.

Belanger was selected to play in the aroostook league senior all star game.

Umm coach troy alley says he is very excited to have belanger join the clippers for the upcoming season.

And katahdin senior georgia landry will be playing for the university of maine fort kent.

Landry led the cougars in scoring this past year and was named to the mcdonald's senior all star game and the aroostook senior all star game.