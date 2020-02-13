Global  

UMPI spring run off

Of the season the annual univeristy of maine presque isle spring run off was held on saturday 70 runners and 5 walkers took part in the annual race.

Pj gorneault picked up the win .

He finished in a time of 16:35 evan graves was second and justin fereshetian was third.

On the women's side marie beckum picked up the win in a time of 20:48, sue fox and jaylee fox followed.

The first walker to fnish was melanie reese.

The full results will be posted to our webside wagmtv.com



