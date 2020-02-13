Cubs Fans Excited For Opener

The world series last fall.

The cubs play their home opener tonight at the friendly confines.

Scott leber is there.

He joins us live.

Scott it's shaping up to be a great night for baseball.

((scott)) there is a threat of rain, but this is one of the warmest opening day forecasts i can remember in a long, long time.

The dodgers are in town for this one and the start of a nine game homestand for the cubs.

It was the dodgers whom the cubs beat last october in the nlcs to reach the world series and the excitement hasn't died down all that much since then.

((scott)) it's only april 10th, but cubs fans are already anticipating another fall of baseball on the north side.

They fully expect this cubs team to have a strong shot at pulling off a world series repeat.

That hasn't been done in baseball in 17 years.

(scott watson, cubs fan) i'm pretty dang confident.

I think that we'll see how things go, but i'm pretty confident.

We've got about the same squad in place so.

(scott question) what are the odds of the cubs getting a repeat?

(eric schneider, cubs fan) 99 percent.

(greg cooper, cubs fan) they've got it for a couple years they should be in the running.

I think they certainly can.

Those so stacked on the roster and in the farm league.

(dave richardson, cubs fan) this is my 41st year of the home opener.

I have a grandson here.

Here's a fourth generation home opener.

(scott) the cubs won 103 games during the regular season last year.

So what's the projection for this year?

(ashley watson, cubs fan) hopefully the same.

(scott) for now let's settle in and see if john lester can get one win here tonight as he gets the call on the mound.

((scott)) lots of festivities are planned for tonight.

The cubs world series championship banner will be raised right before the game.

Hall of famers fergie jenkins, ryne sandberg and billy williams will sing during the seventh inning stretch.

And the cubs will wear special gold caps and jerseys.

It'll be a festive night.

The game starts shortly after seven o'clock.

Reporting live from wrigley field i'm scott leber.

Josh...