Good Kid: 4-10-17

3 supporting our troops is a mission many adults embrace... but children jump on board too.

Traci teudhope introduces us to our good kid of the week.

Week.when you walk into the pittsburgh inn... it's clear the folks here are passionate about supporting our soldiers.

"all year long we send care packages but at christmas time we send very special packages with christmas trees and decorations things our soldiers can't get"10 year old pacey took notice... and decided she wanted to be part of this admirable mission.

"it's important to me because i feel like i should help other people when i can"so for her birthday... pacey asked for donations for our men and women in uniform instead of gifts this year.

"i just thought it was awesome thing to do and it makes me really proud that pacey did that and i know my soldiers really appreciate it"she knows that because she made copies of a letter pacey wrote to the soldiers and tucked it inside each of the christmas care packages.

One of the soldiers wrote back to pacey.

"dear pacey morran thank you for the lovely box of holiday gifts.

It was really nice surprise i am amazed by your generosity"the owner of the pittsburgh inn... robin weunski... was so impressed she presented pacey with a certificate of outstanding support of pittsburgh inn soldiers... and as an added bonus... she got a 50-dollar check from super store joe at auto express kia.

"putting someone in front of herself and at just 10 years old to not want bday presents to want to help someone is just a very special thing"when asked what her message to other kids would be.... pacey s.

Says... "i would say it's important they acknowledge what they do for us" us" if you know a good kid ... like pacey ... send us a nomination... at your erie dot com.traci teudhope jet 24 action news.

