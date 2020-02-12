Motorcycle safety reminder after recent accidents

Heats up, more motorcycles are on the road.

Two crashes over the weekend serve as a reminder we all play a part in staying safe.

Wdbj-7's shayne dwyer is live tonight in roanoke at the intersection of orange avenue and williamson road.

Melissa we've seen a few come through here.

Motorcycle safety awareness month is next month.

But it's always the right time to be thinking about safety.

When the starter turns over and that engine roars.

Some say there's nothing else that makes them feel more alive.

(zack schiffer/roanoke valley harley- davidson general manager)"when you're in a car you're just kind of driving from point a to point b a lot of times, when you're on a motorcycle you're actually experiencing the ride."

There are tens of thousands of motorcycles in southwest virginia.

And as we get more of these sun's out, guns out kind of days, you can guarentee they'll be out.

(zack shiffer/roanoke valley harley- davidson general manager):"we understand there's a little more risk, but we're husbands, fathers, wives, mothers, we just enjoy riding motorcycles."

This weekends fatal motorcycle crash in roanoke is a reminder of that.

(beth farmer/aaa travel agent):"a steel car to a human being is a lot more dangerous than a steel car to another steel car."

Depsite the crash, virginia is doing well.

Triple a says year to date there's been fewer motorcyle deaths over last year.

(beth farmer/aaa travel agent):"you want to give motorcycles extra room around you, you want to be watching out for them there's not as easy to spot on the road and then motorcycles as well want to give cars that extra room."

Riders know it's a two way street, but they need your help.

(george gibson/motorcycle rider):"here lately in the past couple years i've been to more funerals than normal people and it's just because people are not really looking while changing lanes and a whole lot of texting going on."

Behind these handlebars, they say it's a whole different world.

But they have to stay alive to feel alive out on the open road.

Aaa says motorcycle registrations in virginia increased by more than 100 percent from 2001 to 2010 when gas was at its highest.

So many of those bikes are still out on the roads now.

Melissa and of course for our riders, helmets and safety gear really do make a difference.

The temperatures aren't the only thing soaring