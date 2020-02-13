Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Pumps Up Garcia's 'Date' Night Fight 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 03:00s - Published Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Pumps Up Garcia's 'Date' Night Fight Former champ De La Hoya has his sights set on a big win for the up-and-coming star Ryan Garcia in his Valentine's Day fight against Francisco Fonseca. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Cheddar🧀 Boxing champion @OscarDeLaHoya has his sights set on big things for the next generation of athletes, specifically… https://t.co/1wtNj6r7Wc 1 day ago 97.3 The Fan ICYMI: Boxing Legend and @GoldenBoyBoxing's @OscarDeLaHoya joined Ben and Woods to discuss why he believes that the… https://t.co/pieAb7bUC7 3 days ago