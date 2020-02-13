Global  

MCS Softball

MCS Softball

It was really fun.

To high school softball at midland christian for a signing this morning... mustangs pitcher clarissa martinez signed today to continue playing next season up in lubbock for the lubbock christian shaparrals... martinez decommited from two other schools over the year hoping lcu would eventually come around and give her an offer and now that they have... it's a blessing for her and her family and she's ready to get to lubbock... something lifted off your shoulders i'm just so grateful that god has given me this talent that i could glorify him with us true being able to play at the next level i am 100% happy with the decision i made and i am ready to see what god has in store for




