Skip Holtz Extended

Off and running with football news ... and headlines out of louisiana tech --- that ought to make bulldog fans happy for awhile ... the school announcing within the last hour that they have agreed in principle to a new contract extension for head football coach .... skip holtz .... a 5- year deal, worth an estimtaed 3.5 million dollars ..

Well deserving for a guy that has helped tech to be one of only four f-b-s teams to record 9 or more wins and a bowl game victory for three straight seasons ... the other three are reigning national champion clemson, wisconsin and utah.... since his arrival on campus four years ago, holtz has compiled an overall mark of 31- 22 ...and this past season was named "conference usa coach of the year" ...