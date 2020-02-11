Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Skip Holtz Extended

Skip Holtz Extended

Video Credit: KTVE - Published < > Embed
Skip Holtz ExtendedSkip Holtz Extended
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Skip Holtz Extended

Off and running with football news ... and headlines out of louisiana tech --- that ought to make bulldog fans happy for awhile ... the school announcing within the last hour that they have agreed in principle to a new contract extension for head football coach .... skip holtz .... a 5- year deal, worth an estimtaed 3.5 million dollars ..

Well deserving for a guy that has helped tech to be one of only four f-b-s teams to record 9 or more wins and a bowl game victory for three straight seasons ... the other three are reigning national champion clemson, wisconsin and utah.... since his arrival on campus four years ago, holtz has compiled an overall mark of 31- 22 ...and this past season was named "conference usa coach of the year" ...




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Skip Holtz Calls Mahomes Game-Changing Talent [Video]Skip Holtz Calls Mahomes Game-Changing Talent

Doak Sports

Credit: KAMCPublished

Skip Holtz Address Higgins Situation [Video]Skip Holtz Address Higgins Situation

Skip Holtz Address Higgins Situation

Credit: KMSSPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.