Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Parkland blanks Northampton EPC clash

Parkland blanks Northampton EPC clash

Video Credit: WFMZ Allentown, PA - Published < > Embed
Parkland blanks Northampton EPC clashTrojans roll past K-Kids, 8-0
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Parkland blanks Northampton EPC clash

>>> rob vaughn: >> wendy davis: >>>dan moscaritolo:there was baseball today at coca-cola park...of the high school variety.

Early epc unbeatens got together at the home of the ironpigs...northampton and parkland clashing on this gorgeous spring afternoon... ....trojans, district finalists a year ago...k-kids, 5-0, at the top of the skyline division...-top 2nd, parkland's matt mellinger smokes a triple to center, austin mueller comes all the way around to score, 1-0 trojans, mellinger would later score on a wild pitch to make it 2-0 parkland-top 4th, bases loaded, 1 out, christian kinsley rips a single to left, matt mellinger and adam smith score, 4-0 trojans-later in the 4th, 2 outs, runners on 1st and 2nd, michael jenkins helps his cause hitting one to left, devon britton doesn't get his glove down, that allows dylan miller and christian kinsley to score, 6-0 parkland-next batter cullan wadsworth golfs a single to shallow center, jeremy pitcavitch scores, 7-0 trojans......last check, 8-0 in the 6th...final score tonight at




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.