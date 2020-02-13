Parkland blanks Northampton EPC clash 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: WFMZ Allentown, PA - Published Trojans roll past K-Kids, 8-0 Trojans roll past K-Kids, 8-0 0

>>> rob vaughn: >> wendy davis: >>>dan moscaritolo:there was baseball today at coca-cola park...of the high school variety. Early epc unbeatens got together at the home of the ironpigs...northampton and parkland clashing on this gorgeous spring afternoon... ....trojans, district finalists a year ago...k-kids, 5-0, at the top of the skyline division...-top 2nd, parkland's matt mellinger smokes a triple to center, austin mueller comes all the way around to score, 1-0 trojans, mellinger would later score on a wild pitch to make it 2-0 parkland-top 4th, bases loaded, 1 out, christian kinsley rips a single to left, matt mellinger and adam smith score, 4-0 trojans-later in the 4th, 2 outs, runners on 1st and 2nd, michael jenkins helps his cause hitting one to left, devon britton doesn't get his glove down, that allows dylan miller and christian kinsley to score, 6-0 parkland-next batter cullan wadsworth golfs a single to shallow center, jeremy pitcavitch scores, 7-0 trojans......last check, 8-0 in the 6th...final score tonight at





