Time for Spring Cleaning, Great Time to Donate or Recycle

What you are cleaning out of your house this spring may come in handy for somebody else."

With spring fever in the air, it's finally time to tackle that "to do" list.

One of those top chores... ridding the house of unused items.david mullin/green mountain habitat for humanity, executive director: "the habitat restore is another piece of that, where we're able to take donated items. anything to do with the household."

David mullin, executive director of "green mountain habitat for humanity" says, don't toss out grandma's old collection of glasswear just yet.

He and his team can repurpose items for another family.

David mullin: "we say new and gently used, furniture and appliances and housewears.

But it's really anything that is in a home or around a home that could be donated to habitat."

Donors recieve tax write offs, and every penny spent on items in the re-store stays right here in the community.

David mullin: "people are remodeling their home and taking out cabenits that are good, just want a different style.

Habitat is always looking for kitchen cabenits."

Torrance gaucher/williston, vt: "donating is just another word for recycling.

By doing so, you are literally keeping tons of material out of out landfills."clare innes/ cswd, marketing & communications: "can i reuse it, can i recycle it, can i give it to someone else."

Clare innes with chittenden solid waste district explains, you can recycle many items, even ones you would not normally place in your "blue" bin.clare innes: "such as hard covered books, fluorescent lighting, clothing."

Electronics to scrap metals are other itesms you can easily recyle.

If you have any paint laying around this house, guess what?

It likely can be recylced!

Clare innes: "any acrylic paint comes in, if it's the cream of the crop.

We recycle it, double filter it and blend it, and create fresh paing."

