Tillerson Visits Russia as Tensions Over Syria Flare

Estranged.

David russia says it's relationship with the u-s is now the worst it's been since the cold war.

Secretary of state rex tillerson arrived in moscow hoping to convince the kremlin to go along with a u-s plan to transition syrian president bashar al-assad out of power.

But those talks just got tougher... russian president vladimir putin today denied syria was behind the chemical weapons attack which killed more than 80 civilians.

He says russia has evidence the u-s is planning more strikes in syria and plans to blame the syrian government.

David secretary tillerson will also address growing concerns over north korea's nuclear program... another topic where the