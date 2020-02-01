Fundraising for U.P. family recovering from car crash

U-p matters dot com another marquette family continues to take steps forward and back as two little girls and a dad recover in ann arbor from a very serious car accident a month ago.

7-year-old skarlett, 5-year-old peyton and dad ryan thomas have experienced a long five weeks in hospitals, rehabilitation and recovery efforts...with major injuries.

In addition to a gofundme page for the family, a trust has been set up for donations at wellls fargo.

Contributions can be made at any bank branch.

Details on these accounts are also on our website at u-p matters dot com.

3