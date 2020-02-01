Global  

Fundraising for U.P. family recovering from car crash

Fundraising for U.P. family recovering from car crashFundraising for U.P. family recovering from car crash
Fundraising for U.P. family recovering from car crash

U-p matters dot com another marquette family continues to take steps forward and back as two little girls and a dad recover in ann arbor from a very serious car accident a month ago.

7-year-old skarlett, 5-year-old peyton and dad ryan thomas have experienced a long five weeks in hospitals, rehabilitation and recovery efforts...with major injuries.

In addition to a gofundme page for the family, a trust has been set up for donations at wellls fargo.

Contributions can be made at any bank branch.

Details on these accounts are also on our website at u-p matters dot com.

