Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > pedestrian deaths

pedestrian deaths

Video Credit: KADN - Published < > Embed
pedestrian deathsLA pedestrian deaths rise
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

pedestrian deaths

It's the oldest and most basic form of transportation... walking.

More people are doing more of it to get fit, stay healthy or to get somewhere.

But there's new evidence that shows pedestrian fatalities are on the rise across the country and in our state.

News 15's kristen dray is in the studio with more on this.

Kristen, how much have the numbers spiked?

Danielle, according to the governors highway safety association, the number of pedestrians killed on roadways jumped 11 percent last year to nearly 6 thousand.

That's the biggest single-year increase in pedetrian deaths ever, as well as the highest number in more than two decades.

But that spike is unfortunately evident right here in acadiana.

&lt;?nat car passing?"it's too dangerous to walk now."in the last year... louisiana has seen a 15 percent increase in pedestrian fatailies.

"you will get hit.

You will get hit."that's what happened to desiree montecino's father.

He lost his life walking to the convienence store before work.

"i wish he would've waited for his ride but he decided to go on his own."john david slay of opelousas died 8 years ago along with 108 other pedestrians that year.

Opelousas police department's sergeant crystal leblanc says lately they've seen in rise in people stepping a bit closer to the edge by crossing the highway."in most cases a lot of people are trying to get to walmart in the area of creswell lane."kd"this sign says it's prohibited by this is the exact location where people are still crossing the interstate.""some of them they don't listen to us, they'll try to hurry up and run across and then someone who has the right away on the highway will hit them and injure them."

Segeant leblanc says there is a safe way to pass... under the overpass.

But that brings up another issue for walkers... montecino says there's no room underneath.

"they need to put up light up signs to guide them, when to walk, where to walk cause not everyone who lives in this community drives."but for now... ever since she lost her father, montecino fears for her life and choses not to take the chance until something is changed."i urge everyone not to walk."> as of april 6th there have been 28 pedestrian fatalies in lousiaina this year.

In the studio kristen dray news



Recent related news from verified sources

Ford’s biking jacket shows emoji to everyone behind you

While the number of traffic accident fatalities in the US is thankfully decreasing, there were more...
engadget - Published

Race sponsor killed while cars performed 'doughnuts'

"Urgent action" is needed to avoid a risk of further pedestrian deaths at stock-car events, a coroner...
BBC News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

HaveringCyclist

Havering Cyclists RT @citycyclists: 40 people a year killed walking on the pavement in the UK. By drivers. 28% of pedestrian deaths of under-fives by drivers… 7 minutes ago

BellevilleDrive

[Not] Belleville Drivers RT @dfwagoner: Why do journalists writing about pedestrian deaths frequently mention that the driver wasn’t harmed? Of course the driver wa… 59 minutes ago

LHRoadkill

Ray RT @mcfrsPIO: 2019 Pedestrian/Cyclist Deaths - DYK @MontgomeryCoMD Total 14 (13 pedestrians & 1 bicyclist / 1,052,567 residents / 1.33 deat… 1 hour ago

SaraSkrabalak

Sara Skrabalak @jventon We have had multiple pedestrian deaths in the past few years, including one only a week ago where the pers… https://t.co/Rjca5OKYLA 2 hours ago

drmatthewhardy

Matthew Hardy NYPD creating 100-person unit to crack down on cyclist and pedestrian deaths https://t.co/R5qQ07Zhn9 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pedestrian deaths continue in Fresno [Video]Pedestrian deaths continue in Fresno

Pedestrian deaths continue in Fresno

Credit: KGPE CBS 47 FresnoPublished

Family of crash victim ask for changes to make Nashville safer for pedestrians [Video]Family of crash victim ask for changes to make Nashville safer for pedestrians

One month into the new year and Nashville has already seen five people lose their lives in pedestrian crashes. One of them was 56-year-old Kenneth Urbach.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.