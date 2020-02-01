pedestrian deaths

It's the oldest and most basic form of transportation... walking.

More people are doing more of it to get fit, stay healthy or to get somewhere.

But there's new evidence that shows pedestrian fatalities are on the rise across the country and in our state.

News 15's kristen dray is in the studio with more on this.

Kristen, how much have the numbers spiked?

Danielle, according to the governors highway safety association, the number of pedestrians killed on roadways jumped 11 percent last year to nearly 6 thousand.

That's the biggest single-year increase in pedetrian deaths ever, as well as the highest number in more than two decades.

But that spike is unfortunately evident right here in acadiana.

<?nat car passing?"it's too dangerous to walk now."in the last year... louisiana has seen a 15 percent increase in pedestrian fatailies.

"you will get hit.

You will get hit."that's what happened to desiree montecino's father.

He lost his life walking to the convienence store before work.

"i wish he would've waited for his ride but he decided to go on his own."john david slay of opelousas died 8 years ago along with 108 other pedestrians that year.

Opelousas police department's sergeant crystal leblanc says lately they've seen in rise in people stepping a bit closer to the edge by crossing the highway."in most cases a lot of people are trying to get to walmart in the area of creswell lane."kd"this sign says it's prohibited by this is the exact location where people are still crossing the interstate.""some of them they don't listen to us, they'll try to hurry up and run across and then someone who has the right away on the highway will hit them and injure them."

Segeant leblanc says there is a safe way to pass... under the overpass.

But that brings up another issue for walkers... montecino says there's no room underneath.

"they need to put up light up signs to guide them, when to walk, where to walk cause not everyone who lives in this community drives."but for now... ever since she lost her father, montecino fears for her life and choses not to take the chance until something is changed."i urge everyone not to walk."> as of april 6th there have been 28 pedestrian fatalies in lousiaina this year.

In the studio kristen dray news