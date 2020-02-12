Arthritis Foundation 20th Annual Food and Foam Fest

Global  

The Arthritis Foundation is hosting the 20th annual Food and Foam Fest to help raise money for full scholarships for kids suffering from arthritis ages 6-16 to attend Camp AcheAway, a week long medical camp at Camp Aldersgate.
John "the beer snob" wells is here to tell us about the food and foam festival and show us some great beer.

The name of the person(s) coming for the segment if f no: nl two tr ha peop n interv.angela harris, executive director of arthritis foundation &amp; john "the beersnob" wells foamfest committee member.

We created a discount code for your viewers for $5 off.

Kark is the code.

Event: arthritis foundation's 20th annual food &amp; foam fest friday, april 14th dickey stephens park 6-9pm must be 21 to enter vip tickets $65 = early entry for vip tasting of rare beers 5:15-6:00pm, t-shirt, lanyard, souvenir cup, unlimited food tastings and drinks samples general admission = souvenir cup, unlimited food tastings and drinks samples designated driver = unlimited non-alcoholic beverages and food tastings monies raised provides full scholarships for kids suffering from arthritis ages 6-16 to attend camp acheaway, a week long medical camp at camp aldersgate.

Http://www.arkansasmatte rs.com/news/news/health- matters-camp-acheaway/21067...




