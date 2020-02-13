Natalie Portman Responds To Rose McGowan 39 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:24s - Published Natalie Portman Responds To Rose McGowan Natalie Portman releases a statement in response to Rose McGowan’s claims that the Oscar-winning actress is a “hypocrite” for wearing a cape embroidered with the names of female directors in a sign of protest when she herself has not worked with many female directors or supported them through her production company.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this DC Comics and Arrowverse Natalie Portman Responds To Rose McGowan's Criticism Of Female Directors... https://t.co/1jPEGRXQNU 3 minutes ago (p)Resident Clown Natalie Portman's classy response to @rosemcgowan's obnoxious criticism. https://t.co/mzWLgb6uTR 17 minutes ago entertainment.ie Natalie Portman responds to Rose McGowan's social media post about her #Oscars dress https://t.co/0DRpuziIgD 20 minutes ago FansnStars↩ Natalie Portman Responds To Rose McGowan’s Criticism Of Oscar Dress Protest https://t.co/C13dlymsJ6 https://t.co/3B6M6DwiJ5 27 minutes ago THE SCRIPT Natalie Portman Responds To Rose McGowan’s Criticism Of Oscar Dress Protest https://t.co/a7StETQJX7 https://t.co/s2k95O0m3C 27 minutes ago Trina 💫 RT @CosmopolitanUK: “So I want to say, I have tried, and I will keep trying. While I have not yet been successful, I am hopeful that we are… 28 minutes ago Trina 💫 RT @SkyNews: Actress and activist Rose McGowan expressed her "disgust" at Natalie Portman's #Oscars cape and accused her of "acting the par… 30 minutes ago ⭐ Natalie Portman Responds To Rose McGowan’s Criticism Of Oscar Dress Protest https://t.co/V50OPR3YoU 30 minutes ago