Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Natalie Portman Responds To Rose McGowan

Natalie Portman Responds To Rose McGowan

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:24s - Published < > Embed
Natalie Portman Responds To Rose McGowan

Natalie Portman Responds To Rose McGowan

Natalie Portman releases a statement in response to Rose McGowan’s claims that the Oscar-winning actress is a “hypocrite” for wearing a cape embroidered with the names of female directors in a sign of protest when she herself has not worked with many female directors or supported them through her production company.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Natalie Portman responds to Rose McGowan’s ‘fraud’ claim

Natalie Portman has said her Oscars cape which was embroidered with the names of female filmmakers...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Just JaredNewsdayIndependentBBC NewsContactMusicTamworth Herald


Natalie Portman Reacts to Rose McGowan's Criticism Over Her Oscars Dress, Agrees It Is Not 'Brave'

The 'Black Swan' star responds to Rose McGowan's accusation about her being 'an actress acting the...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsContactMusicTamworth Herald



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Prince_mojo_

DC Comics and Arrowverse Natalie Portman Responds To Rose McGowan's Criticism Of Female Directors... https://t.co/1jPEGRXQNU 3 minutes ago

4YearNightmare

(p)Resident Clown Natalie Portman's classy response to @rosemcgowan's obnoxious criticism. https://t.co/mzWLgb6uTR 17 minutes ago

entertainmentIE

entertainment.ie Natalie Portman responds to Rose McGowan's social media post about her #Oscars dress https://t.co/0DRpuziIgD 20 minutes ago

FansnStars

FansnStars↩ Natalie Portman Responds To Rose McGowan’s Criticism Of Oscar Dress Protest https://t.co/C13dlymsJ6 https://t.co/3B6M6DwiJ5 27 minutes ago

ScriptFeed

THE SCRIPT Natalie Portman Responds To Rose McGowan’s Criticism Of Oscar Dress Protest https://t.co/a7StETQJX7 https://t.co/s2k95O0m3C 27 minutes ago

_Trina_Maria_

Trina 💫 RT @CosmopolitanUK: “So I want to say, I have tried, and I will keep trying. While I have not yet been successful, I am hopeful that we are… 28 minutes ago

_Trina_Maria_

Trina 💫 RT @SkyNews: Actress and activist Rose McGowan expressed her "disgust" at Natalie Portman's #Oscars cape and accused her of "acting the par… 30 minutes ago

thedextazlab

 Natalie Portman Responds To Rose McGowan’s Criticism Of Oscar Dress Protest https://t.co/V50OPR3YoU 30 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Natalie Portman Responds, Rose McGowan's Criticism Of Oscar Dress [Video]Natalie Portman Responds, Rose McGowan's Criticism Of Oscar Dress

(CNN) Natalie Portman&apos;s subtle tribute to female filmmakers at the 2020 Oscars did not go over well with Rose McGowan, who called Portman&apos;s show of support -- wearing a cape with the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:36Published

Natalie Portman Responds, Rose McGowan's Criticism Of Oscar Dress [Video]Natalie Portman Responds, Rose McGowan's Criticism Of Oscar Dress

(CNN) Natalie Portman's subtle tribute to female filmmakers at the 2020 Oscars did not go over well with Rose McGowan, who called Portman's show of support -- wearing a cape with the names of women who..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.