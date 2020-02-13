Caravan Against Fear protest stops in Fresno

24's joe moeller is live at the fresno county sheriff's office with more about the caravan and today's stop.

President donald trump's stance on immigration conitues to be a political hot button and emotional issue.

The "caravan against fear" is protesting in downtown in hopes of protesting and resisting the president's agenda.

Fresno county sheriff margaret mims released a statement on the protest it reads in part..

"i as the sheriff of fresno county i also believe in the rule of law.

Holding criminals accountable supports the rule of law.

My partnership with ice in the fresno county jail has proven to be an effective process.... to identify those with criminal records who should be taken into federal custody.

We will continue to work together in order to keep everyone in our community safe.

I continue to call on congress to work with local law enforcement to pass comprehensive immigration reform to make our communities even safer."

