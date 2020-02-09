12th... that means it's national grilled cheese day!

...perfect excuse to make your lunch extra ooey--gooey!

Linda: after all -- grilled cheese only requires two things: cheese and bread!

-- staples in most fridges... ...so no store trip required!

Linda: cirque du soleil is in town... and it's leaving its creative mark in the sun city with some bugs!

This is the group's permanent public art mural in downtown el paso inspired by "ovo"... ...the group's latest arena production.

The show is inspired by the world of insects and the mural features some of the bugs.

You can check out the mural... ...at the corner of chihuahua and overland.

