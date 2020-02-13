Maysa Hockey Arena Ranks High Across Nation

Kx news) a minot arena is ranked one of the top ten ice rinks in the country.

Maysa arena is on the leader board of the kraft hockeyville usa competition.

Alexus arthur has more.

(alexus arthur, kx news) "it's a search to find the best of the best."

(bob gillen, maysa arena general manager) "we're real excited to get another opportunity now to try to get into that top four again and obviously we'd love to be the grand prize winner."

(alexus arthur, kx news) "kraft hockeyville usa had to choose a top ten from thirteen hundred submissions and the maysa made the cut for the second year in a row."

(bob gillen, maysa arena general manager) "just to be a top ten finalist is a great honor."

(alexus arthur, kx news) "once the ten best are chosen, it's ultimately up to the people to decide the winner."

(wade regier, minot state hockey head coach) "it's a fun contest that everybody gets involved in."

(bob gillen, maysa arena general manager) "we're the only one in north dakota right now that's still in the running."

(alexus arthur, kx news) "you can vote by phone or email starting today through thursday."

(bob gillen, maysa arena general manager) "it takes 30 seconds, you can vote up to 50 times per email address."

(wade regier, minot state hockey head coach) "everyday when i get up with my cup of coffee i'm going to be punching online and getting it all done and i certainly know our guys do."

(alexus arthur, kx news) "if the maysa gets enough votes, they'll move on to the final four."

(bob gillen, maysa arena general manager) "we are guaranteed now 10,000 dollars that can go making improvements here at the maysa."

(wade regier, minot state hockey head coach) "a contest like this will ultimately help our community and our programs."

(alexus arthur, kx news) "the further the rink makes it, the more money the arena will receive."

Kx news) "and this year is our year.

In minot, alexus arthur, kx news."

(tim olson, kx news) to vote visit myndnow.com.

