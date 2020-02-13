Sensory safe events are inclusive way to celebrate holidays

Street.

An easter egg hunt this weekend -- promises to be fun *and safe - for all kids.

Kate allt explains what makes this celebration-- different.

For some kids, loud, crazy easter egg hunts aren't fun, but overwhelming.

A lot of holiday activities include a lot of noise and big crowds, and kids with sensory issues just have a hard time handling them.

Last october, the non-profit include ozarks held its first sensory safe event - a trick-or- treat.

This weekend - they'll hold their second, a sensory safe easter egg hunt.

Kids will be divided up into small groups, to decrease the noise and crowds.

Kids living with autism, special needs, or kids who are just sensitive to noise can have an easter egg hunt that's not overwhelming.

210 kids attended the trick-or-treat event, and there are 540 slots open for the egg hunt.

Almost all of them are taken, so events like this are growing in popularity.

"=========== ==" "we are seeing an increase in awareness about sensory needs and those kiddos who just need a little bit of help in that area.

So more businesses and more places are really looking at trying to cater toward that population and help those families be able to enjoy their experiences out in the community."

Your child doesn't have to have a diagnosis or being seeing a specialist for them to come, if you think this is something your child can benefit from, you're welcome to come.

Saturday's event is free, but you do have to rsvp, and as of this morning, there are only a couple slots left.

You can also sign up to volunteer.

Maria...###