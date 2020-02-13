Water Main Break Folo 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: WBRE - Published A boil water advisory has been lifted this morning in Lackawanna County. A boil water advisory has been lifted this morning in Lackawanna County. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Water Main Break Folo ((jasmine))a boil water advisory has been lifted this morning in lackawanna county. The break happened along mill street in dunmore saturday -- affecting more than 40-thousand homes and businesses.pa-american water says acceptable test results were obtained by two sample tests.again the boil water advisory has been lifted this morning.





