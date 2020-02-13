Global  

Water Main Break Folo

Water Main Break FoloA boil water advisory has been lifted this morning in Lackawanna County.
((jasmine))a boil water advisory has been lifted this morning in lackawanna county.

The break happened along mill street in dunmore saturday -- affecting more than 40-thousand homes and businesses.pa-american water says acceptable test results were obtained by two sample tests.again the boil water advisory has been lifted this morning.




