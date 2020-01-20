Global  

Man arrested after domestic dispute in Martinsburg

This morning...we've learned new details about a hostage situation in martinsburg.

A man was arrested after a domestic dispute with his wife on the 100-block of south kentucky avenue tuesday morning.

Police say the woman, whose name is fredlyn cassamajor, talked with officers around 4:30 a-m...after an argument with her husband.

Michella: cassamajor... had struck the victim in the face multiple times... and held her against her will for several hours.

The residence of cassamajor... to arrest the husband, who was believed to have a firearm on him.

A hostage negotiator was able to communicate with the suspect... who agreed to come outside... where he was taken into custody without incident.

