Boys and Girls Club executive director resigns

Smith's announcement comes - after she reportedly presented the club's board of directors.

With a list of expectations -- that she said -- were non-negotiable.

An excerpt from her resignation post reads: I write with a heavy heart.

To report that i submitted my resignation - as the boys & girls club of the redwoods' executive director.

It has been an awesome ride and journey..

To serve the youth of humboldt county.

The reader's digest-version of my decision... is that the board and i had conflicting priorities - that ultimately distracted from us..

En-livening our mission.

I trust that the club will be better-able to realize this vision without me."



Smith -- asking the community to continue supporting the club's youth... adding -- that the public hold the club -- to the same scrutiny it held her.

She went on to thank her supporters... and we also reached out to the boys and girls club board of directors -- who did not have comment at this time.

