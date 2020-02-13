greg foster bopp tuesday night aggie position

Left new mexico state after one year, i really wouldn't want to give off that impression... it wasn't my intention to leave new mexico state.

Beau: new lobos basketball coach paul weir.

Beau: so who would be interested in the aggies position?

Sources have told newschannel nine that former utep miner and current milwaukee bucks assistant greg foster.

Sources have told me he is very interested in the job.

Another bright young star, how about current nmsu assistant jesse bopp.

Beau: in fact, ohio state transfer aj harris wants bopp, just an assistant for one year after coming from ut chattanooga.

Bopp also spent time at vcu.

Matt taylor says it's bopps time... i like this, hashtag bopp up next.

We'll have more on the coaching search tomorrow.

Beau: meanwhile, let's show you how this all went down... this afternoon, weir was introduced as the lobos head coach.

Yes, the aggies i-25 rivals... weir signed a six-year contract worth a reported 625-thousand dollars, that's nearly 400-thousand more than he was making with the aggies... and spoke today about the decision to leave the aggies for their rivals.

Paul weir: it was an amazing ten years and i wanted it to be another ten years but when a job like this comes calling, it's just really difficult to turn down, and even being here today, it's a special place.

Paul krebs: i've had a chance to watch new mexico state's team for the year, i was impressed by what i say.

What paul said resonated with me about leadership skills, about developing a team and sense of unity.

Beau: nmsu athletic director mario moccia released this statement, saying he wanted to thank paul weir for his years of service.

The loss of paul illustrates the business side of intercollegiate athletics.

We will begin a coaching search immediately.

Moccia will have a press conference tomorrow afternoon.

For more from las cruces, we have team coverage, let's go to andy morgan at the pan am center, andy.

Andy morgan: new mexico's head coaching search went from weir to weir really quickly.

Former nmsu head coach paul weir taking the job to be the lobos next head coach, after just one season at new mexico state.

It was a record setting season.

A program record 28 wins in his first season as head coach.

He spent the previous nine seasons under then head coach marvin menzies, who bolted for unlv last april.

For the second consecutive season, the aggies are searching for a new head coach.

It came as a big surprise to both former and current players.

We caught up with matt taylor earlier today.

Here's what he had to say about the move.

Matt taylor: we didn't really see it coming.

I'm sure most people didn't.

At the same time, he had talked to us and we knew it was a situation that would help him better himself and his family.

It was bitter-sweet.

We were also happy for him as well.

He's not trying to hurt anyone's feelings or anything like that.

It was a business decision and a decision for him and his family.

We wish him all the best except for when he's playing against the aggies.

Andy morgan: we saw a lot of current aggies players gather here at the pan american center throughout the day.

We actually saw a couple of them watching the paul weir press conference at the university of new mexico live.

A little awkward on that front as the aggies are left searching for a new head coach once again this season.

Athletic director mario moccia is expected to address the media at 1pm tomorrow.

At the pan american center in las cruces, andy morgan, news channel 9 sports.

Beau: thank you andy.

This begs the question, who is governing education expenses for the state of new mexico?

Board of regents have authority, but what does it say when new mexico is able to pay out a million dollars for craig neal's buyout, while nmsu is left searching for extra pennies to pay coaches, all the while, unm can pay more and steal a coach from another in-state school.

A former nmsu coach and current professior weighs in.

Russ bradburd: i'ts frustrating, from an academic side, it's very frustrating because here's a school that tries to keep salaries manageable, and budgets for education are being cut throughout the state, according to our governor, and yet the university of new mexico has millions of dollars to spend.

Beau: alarming to nmsu fans indeed, we'll keep you updated on a new head coach.

